Loss of taste is one symptom of COVID-19 but some scientists question if its reports were genuine.

Losing a sense of smell and taste are closely related, so they could be confused by those who haven't had either of these symptoms before.

A study from Monell Chemical Senses Center showed taste loss was noticed by 37% of patients, with most of the patients being in their mid-thirties to fifties.