PORTLAND, Ore. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) — A huge milestone just passed for Chipotle as its 3,000th store just opened and they're not done here.

Chipotle has to adjusted to pandemic times as they navigate towards "normal".

"The Chipotle brand is really strong and they economics are really strong," said CEO of Chipotle Brian Niccol.

Niccol has 4,000 more stores he plans to open across the nation in small towns.