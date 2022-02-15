Booster shot rates at an all-time low

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Not as many patients are getting their booster shots while mask mandates are being lifted throughout the nation and some health experts are concerned.

Precautions were taken following a holiday spike in late 2021 but now Coronavirus cases are dropping.

"We're not where we want to be with Covid hospitalizations, but the trend is definitely in the right direction," said Dr. Ali Raja of the Department of Emergency Medicine.

The CDC says more than half of the population is fully vaccinated and less than 30% received a booster shot.

"We've reached a point where there aren't going to be a lot of people voluntarily kind of seeking out vaccines. That crowd is all vaccinated, so we're going to have to use other policy efforts. We should continue doing outreach to people to make it easier we can't quite give up yet. I think we need to keep working on vaccinating more people," said a doctor in the Brown University School of Public Health.