AP source: Notre Dame hiring former Miami coach Golden as DC

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. Golden went 32-25 in four-plus seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2011-15. He was at Temple before that, where he helped turn around a languishing program in five seasons. He spent the last two seasons as linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.