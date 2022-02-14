Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Monday from a pool of 64.

They were judged qualified to serve as impartial jurors after a week of questioning about the Black man’s killing and their views on racism in America.

Now that the jury has been seated, the trial is set to get underway.

This is the second time the Georgia port city of Brunswick has hosted a trial in Arbery’s killing.

The same three men received life sentences for murder in state court.