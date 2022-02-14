I do, I do, I do: Mass Valentine’s wedding at Florida museum

PALM BEACH, Fla,. (AP) — The nine brides wore white. Their grooms mostly wore dark shirts. And they all said exchanged wedding vows Monday at a Valentine's Day group wedding at the historic Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida.

The ceremony was arranged by the Palm Beach County clerk's office.

It took place on the south lawn of Whitehall, the 75-room waterside retreat that oil and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler built as a wedding present for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler.

One groom, prison guard Shackeem Frankson, wiped away a tear as he exchanged vows with his bride, the former Sarah Horton.

He said he couldn't help himself, saying “it's all right to be emotional.”