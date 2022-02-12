Olympic ski slopestyle qualifier postponed due to wind, snow

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyle skier Eileen Gu’s quest for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games ran into a detour when high wind and snow postponed the qualifying round for slopestyle. No immediate plan for rescheduling was announced. The final is currently set for Monday morning. That puts the gold-medal round directly against the Super Bowl that is being televised on the Olympic network, NBC. Gu was born and raised in the United States but has become an even bigger star in China, the country where her mother is from and that the 18-year-old from San Francisco chose to represent. Gu won the gold medal in big air.