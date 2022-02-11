Smithsonian to show 120 orange statues of female scientists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Smithsonian will commemorate Women’s History Month in March by displaying 120 3D-printed statues depicting women who have excelled in the fields of science and technology.

The life-size neon orange statues will be displayed in the Smithsonian Gardens and in select museums in the Smithsonian network in March.

A statement announcing the display called it “the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together.”

The statues will depict women who have excelled in STEM fields ranging from Jessica Esquivel who is one of only 150 Black women with a PhD in physics in the country to Karina Popovich, a college student who produced over 82,000 pieces of 3D-printed PPE for healthcare workers in the early days of the pandemic.