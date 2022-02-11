YPD assists SD law enforcement with suspect arrest

UDPATE: 5:47 P.M.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police have confirmed they found and arrested one suspect in the area of 26th Street and Virginia Drive.

This is near the Virginia Manor Apartments.

Yuma police said the search started at 3:30 p.m., when the San Diego Fugitive Apprehension Team reached out to YPD for help to find a fugitive from San Diego with a felony warrant tied to a homicide investigation.

YPD said the suspect was arrested without incidents. Roads were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Keep it tuned to our newscasts for the latest details.