Giants coordinators for Daboll: Martindale, Kafka, McGaughey

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll has assembled the leaders of his New York Giants staff, hiring a young offensive coordinator and veteran defensive leader while retaining the coach who has run special teams since 2018. Daboll on Friday announced Mike Kafka is the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will coordinate the defense. Thomas McGaughey is back for a fifth straight season as special teams coordinator. Daboll was hired by the Giants late last month to turn around a team that has had five straight double-digit losing seasons, the last a 4-13 mark under the fired Joe Judge.