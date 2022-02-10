Daily stepping down

Long tenured Gila Ridge boys basketball coach resigns

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The latest era in Gila Ridge boys basketball has come to an end.

Joe Daily has resigned as the Hawks boys head basketball coach.

Daily submitted his resignation earlier this morning, less than 24 hours after the Hawk's overall season came to close.

His reason for stepping down is to give more focus on his family.

Daily led the program for the past decade, finishing with 150 wins and 131 losses.

He also guided the Hawks to multiple playoff appearances.

No word yet on the status of his future plans.