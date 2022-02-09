Times Square reveals new art for Valentine’s Day

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - On Wednesday, a new piece of art was shown to celebrate Valentine's Day in Times Square.

The contemporary art is titled "Bloom" and it represents the ability to love each other.

Bloom won the 14th Annual Times Square Love and Design Competition, which will have it be displayed until March.

After the global events happening in the past two years, this design was meant to show the unity between people.

A press release from Times Square Alliance says Bloom is an arrangement of pixelated hearts when seen from above, and a cloudscape from below.

“Bloom is an offering of hope and a reminder that we must find vivacity amid the darkness," said Jieun Yang of the Habitat Workshop.