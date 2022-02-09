NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC Sports offered a full-throated defense of how it covered skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s shocking Olympics flameout, which drew criticism in some circles for being cruel. Its raw interview with Shiffrin as she fought back tears brought the mental health of athletes in focus for the second straight Olympics. But NBC said it was the biggest story of the Games so far, and it analyzed and covered it the way it should. NBC’s chief Olympics producer suggested there was sexism in the criticism — that no one would think twice if cameras lingered on a losing Super Bowl quarterback if he lingered long after the game was done.