Arizona panel votes to require excuse for early voting

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona Republicans have advanced legislation to unwind the state’s popular early voting system by requiring that voters have a reason and make a request to vote by mail.

This would ultimately eliminate the Automatic Early Voting List, which allows voters to get a ballot in the mail before every election and nix in-person early voting and emergency voting before Election Day.

It also aims to steer most voters toward in-person balloting on election day, a method used by just 10% of voters in 2020.

It’s one of dozens of measures Republican lawmakers are considering to remake the state’s system for casting and counting ballots. Many of the ideas coming after the election audit of the 2020 Presidential election.

Under the bill, acceptable excuses that would have to be proven include the voter expects to be absent from the precinct; is physically unable to go to the polls; is 65 years of age or older; lives 15 miles from the polling place; or has a religious objection.

The measure was approved in party-line votes of the Senate Government Committee, setting up a potential debate in the full Senate in the coming weeks.