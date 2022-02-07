Skip to Content
Lake Ontario raises money for Special Olympics programs

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Many would think twice before going for a swim in the winter but one large group is doing it for a good cause.

Thousands jumped into Lake Ontario to spread awareness and raise money for Special Olympics programs.

Of course a swimsuit is the obvious choice for a swim, though some also wore hoodies and sweats.

One participant of the Polar Plunge, Trevor Hess, said, "This is my first time. I lived in Irondequoit my whole life, but no this is the first time I've done it. They're all from RIT with me and we all decided to do it. But we decided to come out this weekend. "

