Job market going strong despite the Omicron surge

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Nearly 500,000 jobs have been added in January 2021 amid the surge of the Omicron variant, a report from the Labor Department said.

President Joe Biden made note of the report as the labor market stays strong despite unemployment rates also increasing.

"It really was better than expected. And the good news is there are a lot of internals in this report that look encouraging about the labor market," said CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger

This rise in jobs is a good sign of bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden noted the reported by saying, "The American job machine is going stronger than ever. History is being made here. It comes alongside the largest drop in unemployment rate in a single year on record."