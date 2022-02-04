How recreational marijuana has brought millions to Arizona

A year after legalizing marijuana for recreational use in the state, sales and far exceeding expectations - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recreational marijuana sales have been a growing business throughout the country. In Arizona, sales in the state have exceeded all expectations.

Consumers in the state are taking advantage of the legalization. Over $1.2 billion dollars of cannabis products were sold within the state last year. Of that amount, $528 million dollars came from recreational sales.

Far more than any other state saw in their first years of recreational sales.

Robert Smith works for Verano Holdings, a nationwide company that owns six dispensaries in Phoenix.

Smith said he noticed business pick up immediately.

“There were lines, considerable lines, I think we were well prepared for it we processed all that very well and that went on for probably about three months,” Smith said.

One main benefit coming from increased sales is more jobs. Smith says they increased their workforce by nearly 35% to keep up with demand.

“Growing that fast in that amount of time, it was almost like a job fair, we really did need to hire a lot of people very quickly”

As much as businesses have benefitted, so has the greater public when it comes to money. Over $190 million in tax revenue was created from cannabis sales, and most of it will be funding the state’s education system.