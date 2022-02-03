Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire on a Greyhound bus in Northern California, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a nearby Walmart.

The bus, which was headed for Los Angeles, stopped at a convenience store in Oroville on Wednesday night.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday that Asaahdi Coleman started shooting randomly as people exited the bus.

He said the man showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior."

Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which also had a bullet hole through the windshield.

It was not immediately clear if Coleman has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.