How Biden’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative helps areas like Yuma

The re-launch of the program brings millions in funding and research and one local doctor is excited to see what it does in our area - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 'Cancer Moonshot' relaunch will be creating a cabinet of people to lead the fight against cancer. Things like funding and research will help patients nationwide.

Eventually, the aid will help those taking on the fight in the Desert Southwest.

The Moonshot program was initially created back in 2009. Its relaunch brings a focus back to continuing to provide funding for the program.

More than $400 million dollars in funding has been authorized for the next two years. Money that Dr. Abhinav Chandra, the medical director of the Cancer Center at Yuma Regional Medical Center says can help at the local level.

“More attention, more resources, more funding leads, eventually trickles down to more lives saved at this community level,” Dr. Chandra said.

Dr. Chandra says programs like Moonshot helps areas like Yuma. Areas that don’t typically have abundant resources to treat patients.

“I think having more resources, more research, and that’s another aspect where we have really been able to provide our patients with the state of the art treatment,” Dr. Chandra said.

While the funding and research will be helpful, Dr. Chandra urges people to get screened for cancer as soon as possible. As early detection of cancer creates a need for less treatment. More importantly, it can save your life.