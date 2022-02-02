Young Americans to soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward but numbers are still high, having over 100,000 cases for 25 weeks straight.

Pfizer's vaccine is expected to help with numbers going down in March as younger Americans will be able to receive them.

Emergency authorization may soon have Pfizer's vaccine available for children as young as six months to four years old.

If accepted, these groups of children will only need a small dose to become fully immune to Coronavirus.

"Virtually all vaccines given to children now are given in two, three, and even up to five doses, so this is not unusual," says Dr. Yvonne Maldano of Stanford University School of Medicine.