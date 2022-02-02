Skip to Content
News
By , ,
Published 5:06 PM

Young Americans to soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Pexels

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward but numbers are still high, having over 100,000 cases for 25 weeks straight.

Pfizer's vaccine is expected to help with numbers going down in March as younger Americans will be able to receive them.

Emergency authorization may soon have Pfizer's vaccine available for children as young as six months to four years old.

If accepted, these groups of children will only need a small dose to become fully immune to Coronavirus.

"Virtually all vaccines given to children now are given in two, three, and even up to five doses, so this is not unusual," says Dr. Yvonne Maldano of Stanford University School of Medicine.

News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Vince Ybarra

Vince Ybarra joined KYMA in June 2021 as our Imperial Valley reporter. He was born and raised in Sacramento, CA.

Have a story idea? Email Vince at vince.ybarra@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content