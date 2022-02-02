Skip to Content
Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this Groundhog Day?

Yes, he did which means six more weeks of winter.

Penn. (KYMA, KECY) - It's already been a cold winter, but Wednesday we'll know if these harsh temperatures will continue or if an early spring is in our future.

That's right, it's Groundhog Day.

Punxsutawney Phil will wake up from hibernation.

Legend has it, if he sees his shadows, we can expect six more weeks of winter.

If he doesn't, warmer temperatures could be coming our way.

This winter, he did see his shadow meaning we'll have a late spring.

While Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous groundhog, other states also participate in the tradition with their own groundhogs.

It's a fun superstition but years have proven there's no strong correlation between the groundhog's shadow and any change in the weather.

