Authorities investigating death of a Pima County jail inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old inmate at the Pima County jail. County Sheriff’s officials say a corrections officer at the jail located an unresponsive inmate in his cell around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and called for medical assistance. Staff immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency life-saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive. Paramedics pronounced the inmate dead. He’s been identified as Sylvestre Inzunza. Sheriff’s officials say detectives from their criminal investigations division found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances in the inmate’s death.