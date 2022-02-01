Yuma’s Strongman competition will test your strength and determination

The Caballeros De Yuma will host its annual Bull of the Desert competition on February 19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Bull of the Desert Strongman competition, closely resembles the gladiator games of ancient Rome, without the lions. It's a series of tasks that tests a competitor's strength, will, and determination.

Many of the tests mirror that of those you'd expect to see at Rome's colosseum like the atlas stone, a smooth ball made of stone. But, in the modern age don't be surprised to find competitors deadlifting cars and pulling semi-trucks.





Bull Of the Desert

The annual Bull of the Desert Strongman competition is a qualifier for the Strongman Competition set for later this year. The competition brings competitors from all walks of life ranging in age, sex, and social backgrounds.

Shaun Sosinski is an 8th-grade teacher at Fourth Avenue Junior High and says that at his heaviest he weighed just over 330lbs. Sosinski says that he feared that his poor health choices were leading him to an early grave.

Shaun Sosinski local teacher and trainer

Sosinski set his mind to strengthen his body and in less than a year he lost over 150lbs. But, Sosinski didn't stop there, he's now a trainer at 4th Avenue Gym and a Strongman competitor.

The 2022 Bull of the Desert is set for February 19, 2022, and will be held at Desert Sun Stadium.