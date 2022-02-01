Tom Brady officially announces retirement

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after more than 20 years of playing.

Brady made his announcement through social media on Tuesday morning, marking an end to his career of 22 seasons.

“He’s the greatest quarterback in NFL history. That’s just a fact. He is the G.O.A.T.," said Jim Rome of the CBS Sports Network.

This announcement follows a leak that pointed towards his retirement over the weekend.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore…I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," began Brady's social media post.

Among Brady's many achievements are winning 7 Super Bowls and earning 5 Super Bowl MVP awards.