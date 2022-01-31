CDC monitoring new Omicron subvariant

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it will monitor COVID-19 cases despite the decline in some states.

A new subvariant of Omicron was discovered and now the CDC will be focusing efforts on the variant known as BA.2.

Initial research shows the new subvariant being more infectious than the original.

CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus said, "What we are seeing are countries like Denmark which are weeks ahead of the US in dealing with omicron as a whole you are seeing a significant rise in BA.2."

The variant has been found within the United States and has some infections in Texas and California.

Despite being more infectious, Dr. William Schaffner says early data shows how the variant may not be as severe.

"BA.2 this new variant will slow the decline in that curve. If you have been exposed to ba1 the first omicron if you will , you will have immunity that hopefully will cross over to BA.2.," says Dr. Agus.

Wearing masks and social distancing are still recommended by doctors as important precautions to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.