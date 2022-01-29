Semi-Truck filled with Romaine Lettuce flips on its side near I-8 exit

The truck was turning onto the exit on East Eighth Street when it flipped, causing its entire shipment of romaine lettuce to fall out - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A semi-truck trying to exit the Interstate 8 freeway flipped on its side Saturday afternoon. The truck tried to turn onto East Eighth Street, but the weight of its trailer may have caused it to flip over.

Inside the trailer was a shipment of romaine lettuce, which could be found all over the scene of the crash. Yuma Police Department then arrived to block any oncoming traffic.

A YPD officer who was on the scene tells us that no injuries have been reported. We have reached out to YPD for further details, and are currently waiting for a response.