Car show held to raise money for local cancer patient

A Yuma got plenty of help from the Yuma community as different groups came together to host the show and raise money for the patient - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community came out for a car show Saturday afternoon in downtown, but it wasn’t just to look at the paint jobs. The show was all to help out a local cancer patient.



Jacqueline Garris was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of last year. Since then, she’s been receiving treatment and battling the disease. Today, different community groups hosted the show to raise money to help Garris. Garris says seeing everyone come together to help her out was a touching sight.

“It feels amazing, words can’t really describe how I’m feeling right now, this is more than what I expected, and just how the community came just together, it is an absolute feeling that I wish everybody could be here to feel it," Garris said.

The family says if you couldn’t make it out, but still want to support Garris, you can do so by going on social media and sending Garris encouraging words using the hashtag #TeamJackie.