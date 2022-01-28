Local woman with breast cancer gets help from community in her fight

Jacqueline Garris was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021 but on Saturday, she'll be getting plenty of help as she continues her treatment - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sept 8, 2021 is a day that Jacqueline Garris will always remember, a day when she received life-changing news.

“At the end of August I started to realize, started to see some symptoms on my left side and I noticed something wasn’t quite right,” Garris said.

Garris was diagnosed with stage three inflammatory breast cancer. She’s been receiving treatment ever since. However, her fight has received the attention of more than just her friends and family.

“Since then, this is what I’ve been battling, this is what I’ve been dealing with, and this is where it leads up to this fundraiser to try to help me to keep pushing,” Garris said.

On Saturday, Jackie and her family will be holding a fundraiser.

A car show at Red Moon Ale House in Downtown Yuma. Several different car and bike clubs from throughout the area are sponsoring the event.

All the proceeds will be going to Garris as she continues to pay for treatment. Seeing the community come together to help her out was a welcome surprise for Garris.

“When I got diagnosed I honestly did not expect all this feedback, I did not expect all this love and all these prayers and it’s just, it’s been overwhelming and it just, I don’t know how to feel at times to be honest,” Garris said.

If you’d like to come out and support Garris, the event begins in downtown at 12 p.m. Saturday and will go until 4:00, with an after-party to follow.