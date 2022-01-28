Experts optimistic but more concerns as new variant has emerged

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Some areas of the country are still seeing new Covid-19 cases, but cases are declining or holding steady in almost half of states over the past two weeks.

Health experts believe this Covid-19 surge could soon be behind us, but now there's a new concern-- a spinoff of the Omicron variant called BA Two, which is gaining ground in some countries like India and Denmark.

"It doesn't appear to be substantially different with regard to transmissibility but if you look at severity of cases and you look at the data from Denmark it doesn't appear that the cases that are with the new variant, the sublineage of omicron, are any more severe," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pfizer and Moderna are both working on Omicron specific vaccines, possibly for the fall or even earlier, as the race for a universal Coronavirus vaccine continues.