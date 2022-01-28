Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of potential jurors gathering at a Louisville courthouse on Friday will learn whether they could be chosen for the only criminal trial over the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison isn't charged in Taylor’s shooting death.

Instead, he's standing trial on three lower-level felony charges for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into her neighbor’s apartments.

Some of the protestors who took to the streets after the deadly raid in March 2020 say Hankison's trial might offer a small sliver of justice for Taylor.

But they remain disappointed that other officers were never charged in her death.