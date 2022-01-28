Downhill ski races at Matterhorn to make World Cup debut

ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — Skiing’s newest downhill course that crosses between Switzerland and Italy next to the Matterhorn mountain will have its debut World Cup races in October.

The International Ski Federation says the course will stage back-to-back weekends of two downhills each for men and women.

The available dates are Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6.

The governing body says it's giving downhill racers an earlier start to their season and a season-long calendar with no blank weekends.

The first downhill races each season are currently in late-November at Lake Louise, Canada.