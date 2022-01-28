AWC granted $500k for agricultural workforce training from USDA

The funding will make way for better access to professional certifications





YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — A $500,000 grant was awarded to Arizona Western College for agricultural workforce training from the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

The federal grant will aid AWC's Growing Opportunities for Agricultural Learning in the Southwest Workforce (GOALS) Project whose goal it is to expand career opportunities.

GOALS' intent for the funding is to provide better access for students to secure their professional agricultural certification as Pest Control Advisors and Certified Crop Advisors.

"I am so excited about this grant," said Reetika Dhawan, AWC Vice President of Workforce Development and CTE. "The GOALS Project collaborates with industry partners to promote, train, and retrain underrepresented students for careers in agricultural sciences related to sustainable agriculture."

Career exploration opportunities for agriculture careers, a mentorship program, workforce training and a continuation of education opportunities for certificates are all included in the project.

Agriculture students in Yuma and La Paz will benefit from the funding along with partnering with the AWC Downtown Reskilling and Technology Center.

“The AWC Agriculture Department is thrilled about this project,” said Tosha Gillispie, AWC Director of Agriculture Programs. “We are looking forward to putting the college’s mission of ‘transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities’ to work by bringing students and local industry partners together to

create a pathway into the agriculture workforce.”

According to AWC, the continuation of education training opportunities for specialized areas of agriculture include curriculum which could lead directly to employment after program completion.

The online classes GOALS offers are designed to work with busy schedules with at-your-own-pace opportunities.

Since agriculture has a significant importance within the community, a growth of enrollment in agricultural careers for Hispanic and underrepresented students is important for tackling agricultural workforce shortages, according to AWC.

Arizona Western College — Yuma/La Paz Counties Community College District is curated as a Hispanic Serving Institution, offering educational chances for students in both remote counties in Southwest Arizona.

This grant is one of eight awarded for rural economic development projects by USDA-NIFA's Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.