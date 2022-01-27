The future of COVID-19 as told by health experts

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Doctors and other health experts warn how far away we may be from a future where COVID-19 is no longer a national emergency but rather something easily treatable.

Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Friedan said, "I am more optimistic today about the pandemic than I have been since it was declared a pandemic nearly two years ago."

As numbers were on the rise in the past few months, it appears cases are receding in certain states. However, other states have yet to reach their peak.

"In another few weeks, the Omicron flash flood, not a wave, but a flash flood will have largely passed," continued Dr. Friedan.

While cases may be going down, deaths have gone up, as shown by Johns Hopkins University.

Current CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says being boosted will give someone a higher chance of survival against Coronavirus.