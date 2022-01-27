Man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in fatal Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a driver is facing second-degree murder and DUI charges after a high-speed crash left another man dead.

They say 20-year-old Richard Anderson was arrested after Wednesday’s crash in west Phoenix and was believed to be driving impaired.

Court paperwork shows Anderson told police he knew he was going 130 mph when he crashed because he had just looked at his car’s speedometer.

Police say Anderson’s sedan collided with a vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Dion Kelly, who died at the scene.

Court documents show police reported finding a vape pen in Anderson’s pocket when they searched him and he allegedly admitted to smoking it a few hours before the crash.