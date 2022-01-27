Skip to Content
Body found in Tucson close to campground is ruled homicide victim

The homicide victim was located around a campground leading up to Mount Lemmon in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/ AP) — Officials identified a man found dead close to a campground just outside of Tucson campground on Tuesday are calling it a homicide.

The 18-year-old victim was identified as Robert Brown by Pima County Sheriff's officials.

According to authorities, the victim's body had clear signs of trauma.

On Tuesday, the body was found near the Molina Basin Campground which is nearby the road leading up to Mount Lemmon.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Jacqueline Aguilar

