UK government holds breath as it awaits ‘partygate’ report

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties.

The document could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as Wednesday.

Johnson’s office has promised to publish its findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after.

Gray’s office would not comment on timing, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government had not yet received the report Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings.