RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment

By MICHELLE R. SMITH

(AP) - Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is apologizing for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex for two years.

Kennedy’s comments were made at a Washington rally on Sunday put on by his anti-vaccine nonprofit group.

They were widely condemned as offensive, outrageous and historically ignorant.

It’s the second time since 2015 that Kennedy has apologized for referencing the Holocaust during his work sowing doubt and distrust about vaccines.