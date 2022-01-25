Skip to Content
President Biden holds confidential meeting to discuss Ukraine and Russia

White House / Adam Schultz

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - President Biden held briefings with Congress leaders to discuss recent tension between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting followed after 8,500 United States troops were considered to move towards Ukraine.

A shipment of military aid recently arrived at Ukraine which will be used to help increase the country's defenses, while Russia showed video of military drills near Europe's border.

"I've made it clear, early on to President Putin that if he were to move into Ukraine, that there would be severe consequences including significant economic sanctions," said President Biden.

