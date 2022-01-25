Man accused of double murder found in Florida

Double murder suspect found 500 miles away from crime scene

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Man accused of double murder in Alabama last week has been arrested in Florida.

John Peyton Scott, 41-years-old, is accused of killing his girlfriend and her father on January 19 in Helena, Ala.

Scott was found in St. Johns County, Fl. around 500 miles away from where the murders were committed.

Authorities were tipped off on Monday that the 41-year-old was in the area and were on alert.

No details have been released as to why Scott was arrested by police and is being held without bond.

According to CNN, the man asked to speak with a lawyer before choosing to waive extradition to Alabama.