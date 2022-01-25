Husband who killed and stuffed wife’s body into freezer sentenced with 25 years

Larry Dinwiddie sentenced to 25 years for the murder of his wife

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KYMA, KECY/ AP) — Larry Dinwiddie who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife's body into a freezer in Missouri has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to a report from television station KYTV, the 59-year-old was sentenced on Monday following pleading guilty in November to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie.

Prosecutors dismissed a count of abandoning a corpse in return for his plea.

Cynthia was locked inside a freezer at an abandoned storage unit in November 2019 and her body had been there since 2015, according to investigators and KYTV.

She was never reported missing and the investigation says Larry murdered her with a hammer.