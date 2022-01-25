2022 is the ‘Year of AZ Discovery’

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) has designated 2022 as the "Year of AZ Discovery," since a recent poll data stated how Americans have been wanting to enjoy nature and visit new places this year.

“Arizona offers so many options to get outdoors and discover new places with family and friends,” Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism, said. “Planning now with our Year of AZ Discovery ideas gives you that perfect getaway to look forward to.”

“It’s a really special way to get out and experience Arizona while also helping to preserve this place that we all love so much,” Johnson continued.