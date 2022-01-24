Omicron variant should still be a concern, says former CDC director

Omicron a lot more infectious than others realize

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Despite the current Coronavirus variant not appearing to be as deadly as the Delta variant, health experts say Omicron should not be underestimated.

Coronavirus cases are currently down but hospitalizations are going up.

Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said, "The stunning thing about Omicron is how remarkably infectious it is. I've been doing infectious disease control for 30 years and with the possible exception of measles, it is the most infectious virus I've seen."

Omicron spread quickly in less than two months with cases following rising numbers.

"The biggest risk is that we are all so very tired of Covid that it will lead to us to letting down our guard and if another variant comes, we won't respond effectively," continued Dr. Friedan.

While those who are vaccinated may only experience minor to no symptoms, Dr. Friedan is more concerned about the unvaccinated.

"The virus is adapting. As long as we adapt, we can move forward. If we don't adapt to the virus, it's going to continue to get ahead of us because no one-- and I want to emphasize this -- no one can predict with accuracy what's coming after Omicron," said Dr. Friedan.