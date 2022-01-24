Arizona celebrates School Choice Week from January 23 – 29

Gov. Ducey introduces week to focus on school choice

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - January 23 through January 29 is Arizona School Choice Week which focuses on families and their decisions revolving around education.

“Arizona has set the standard for school choice and innovative education solutions,” Governor Ducey stated. “We’ve worked to provide parents with options for their children’s education and get more of our kids a high-quality education in the classroom with dedicated teachers. From open enrollment to new transportation models and charter schools, we’re providing more educational freedom for families.”

Arizona currently has over 550 public charter schools and over 230,000 students, which makes up for about 20% of public school students across the state.

Public and private schools, along with several opportunities for scholarships, are options available for every student, including those on tribal lands and those who have special needs.

“School choice means that every Arizona family has the incredible opportunity to choose the educational environment that meets their child’s unique needs,” expressed Jenny Clark, founder and executive director of Love Your School. “Arizona continues to be a leader in school choice and our focus on education freedom means changed lives, every single day."