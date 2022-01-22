Three separate car and motorcycle accidents reported on Ave B in Yuma

The accidents are each separate currently spread out across three different areas of the road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have received word of three separate collisions on Avenue B in Yuma happening on Saturday night. One is on Avenue B and 24th street and involves at least two vehicles.

Another is also on Avenue B at 8th street and involves a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. The third also involves a motorcycle over on Avenue B and 3rd street.

We have reached out to the Yuma Police Department and are currently waiting for more information on all three incidents.

In the meantime, people are advised to stay clear of the area as police and paramedics are on the scene and have blocked off the roadway. We will continue to provide details as they become available.