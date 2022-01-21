National Guard in Imperial County for COVID-19

Soldiers helping with COVID-19 testing - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Many health care workers are home after testing positive for COVID-19, causing long lines at testing sties.

As a result, Governor Gavin Newsom activated the National Guard in Imperial County last week. Major Kara Greene with the National Guard, says it has been a busy time period for them.

"It has been a busy couple years for the California national guard, governor newsroom activated 300 soldiers last week, we are now currently working in 65 sites statewide," she said.

Although the situation is not as bad as it was last year around this time period, this COVID-19 mission for the National Guard is no different.

"This cal guard activation is not unlike any other in the state. When the governor calls upon us, soldiers and airmen are here for their communities," she said.

The National Guard will stay in Imperial County until they're no longer needed, and that will be up to Governor Newsom.