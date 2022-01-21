MD: Countywide school walkout over COVID-19

Germantown, MD (KYMA, KECY/ CNN Newsource) - Around two dozen Maryland high school students performed a walkout from classes today.

The organizer of the walkout says students are displeased with the way Montgomery County public school system is handling the recent strike in COVID-19 cases.

Students are asking for temporary return to remoter learning, stronger enforced indoor mask mandate and more health precautions.

Around 21 high school in the county participated in the walkout.

The district announced 16 schools will go virtual and is asking county health officials to take charge of contact tracing.