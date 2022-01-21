Investigators are looking into what caused a fire in North End

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews with the Yuma Fire Department were on the scene on the afternoon of Friday, January 21, for reports of smoke coming from a home.

The entire block of 10th Avenue between 4th Street and 5th Street was blocked off by emergency vehicles.

Fire lines were laid out from each end of the block as hydrant sources are limited.

The fire appeared to have been isolated to the rear of a residence on 10th Avenue.

No word on just how long crews were on scene but YFD did deploy its "Rehab" unit which helps firefighters cool off and hydrate.