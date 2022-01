Gusty winds heading into tonight could sweep up blowing sand and dust into Saturday morning for portions of the Desert Southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Imperial and Yuma County until 5:00 p.m. MST Saturday. Somewhat cooler temperatures can be expected as well - most noticeably over southeast California. Dry conditions with a slow warming trend can be expected Monday through Thursday.