Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

By ASHRAF KHALIL, KEVIN FREKING, PAUL J. WEBER and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of anti-abortion protesters marched in the nation’s capital Friday with a growing sense of optimism about the prospects this year of a sweeping rollback of abortion rights.

The March for Life was held as the Supreme Court has indicated it will allow states to impose tighter restrictions on abortion with a ruling in the coming months — and possibly overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

One participant, Jordan Moorman of Cincinnati said: “It doesn’t feel real. There’s so much hope and vibrancy and happiness and joy at this thing."