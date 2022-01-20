Yuma’s annual neighborhood cleanup starts Jan. 24

Residential program for larger items residents leave out for curbside collection starts next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Public Works crews is adding weekly rounds of picking up bulky items residents want to throw away starting Jan. 24 running through March.

Qualifying bulky items include appliances, tree trimmings, broken furniture and bagged lawn clippings.

A map of the 10 designated locations for the pickups and scheduling can be found here.

The city is aware the program may run behind due to COVID-19 and recommends leaving items on the curb if your neighborhood's scheduled week has passed.

Specific materials that qualify as household hazardous waste and should be delivered to Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events are:

Paints

Pesticides

Electronic waste

Old chemicals

Rules and detailed lists of what items will be accepted are available on the Neighborhood Cleanup Page.

Residents are welcome to call 928-373-4504 for questions about the program.